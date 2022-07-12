Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,360 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

MMM stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

