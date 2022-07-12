IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 259 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $725.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

