Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

