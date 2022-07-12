HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 350,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,071,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

