Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,950 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.