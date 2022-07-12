Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

