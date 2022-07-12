Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

