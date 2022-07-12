Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.