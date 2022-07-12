Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.76.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $516.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average is $493.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.