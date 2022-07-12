Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.