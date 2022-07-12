The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

