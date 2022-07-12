Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

