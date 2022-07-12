SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MDY opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.96 and its 200-day moving average is $468.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

