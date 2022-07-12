NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.