WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.53 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.81.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.