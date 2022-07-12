NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.