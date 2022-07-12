Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $20.42 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.75 and its 200-day moving average is $249.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

