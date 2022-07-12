NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

