Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 874 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

