Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.02. The company has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

