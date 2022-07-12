Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.53 and a 200 day moving average of $875.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

