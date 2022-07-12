Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.