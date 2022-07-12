SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.