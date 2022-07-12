Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Lowered by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $231.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.83 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

