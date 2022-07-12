Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,968 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

