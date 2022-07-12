Howland Capital Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

