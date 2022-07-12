Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

