General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.