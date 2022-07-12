Greenleaf Trust Buys 250 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

