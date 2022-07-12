Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

