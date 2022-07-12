Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

