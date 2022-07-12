Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.