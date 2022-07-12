Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.58. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

