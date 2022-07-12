New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $41,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

