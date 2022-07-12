The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

