Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 606,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 135,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

