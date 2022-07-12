Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

