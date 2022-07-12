CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

