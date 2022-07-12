Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.27.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

