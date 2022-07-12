Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.27.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

