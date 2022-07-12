TheStreet Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.43.

RPM opened at $79.55 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

