Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

