IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.