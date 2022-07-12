WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.