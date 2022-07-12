Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $402.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.