The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

