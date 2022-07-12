Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.