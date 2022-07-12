Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

