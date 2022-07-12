Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

