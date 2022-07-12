3,682 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

